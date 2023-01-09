 | Mon, Jan 09, 2023
Crest shuts down Altoona-Midway

The Crest High boys and girls basketball teams got their offenses clicking on all cylinders in blowout victories over Altoona-Midway on Friday.

January 9, 2023 - 3:32 PM

COLONY — Ryan Golden was instrumental in the Crest High boys basketball team throttling Altoona-Midway at home on Friday night, 72-36. The Crest High girls were on the winning end of a 72-12 blowout victory over Altoona-Midway. 

The Lancers got behind Golden’s 23-point performance, including hitting 11 shots from two-point range, in his team’s 36-point victory over Altoona-Midway. The Lady Lancers were led by Kayla Hermreck and McKenna Hammond netting 19 and 12 points, respectively. 

Boys Basketball 

