Crest slugs past Southeast

CHEROKEE — In the team’s toughest league matchup of the season, the Crest High baseball team handled Southeast with ease and picked up another pair of victories Monday.

The Lancers (14-0) opened up the floodgates at the plate and scored 30 runs in 11-1 and 19-0 victories. Trevor Church and Stetson Setter were phenomenal again on the mound, allowing only one run through 11 innings.

“This means a lot. We should finish out top in the league now because they’re the second-best team,” said Rogan Weir, who played center field and shortstop. “Our only goal is to finish the job and win state. We’ve come up short before so we might as well finish it out strong.”