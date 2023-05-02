 | Tue, May 02, 2023
Crest slugs past Southeast

The Crest High baseball team hung up 30 at Southeast and earned a pair of lopsided victories Monday night. The Lancers of Southeast are the second place team behind Crest in the Three Rivers League.

Crest’s Rogan Weir steps to the plate against Southeast Monday. REGISTER/QUINN BURKITT

CHEROKEE — In the team’s toughest league matchup of the season, the Crest High baseball team handled Southeast with ease and picked up another pair of victories Monday.

The Lancers (14-0) opened up the floodgates at the plate and scored 30 runs in 11-1 and 19-0 victories. Trevor Church and Stetson Setter were phenomenal again on the mound, allowing only one run through 11 innings.

“This means a lot. We should finish out top in the league now because they’re the second-best team,” said Rogan Weir, who played center field and shortstop. “Our only goal is to finish the job and win state. We’ve come up short before so we might as well finish it out strong.”

