Crest softball falls to Oswego

COLONY — Crest High’s softball team struggled offensively in their opener Monday, an 8-2 loss to visiting Oswego, and defensively in the nightcap, a 29-8 defeat.

“Our defense was great, we just got our bats going too late,” Lady Lancer head coach Casey Cook said of the opener.

“Our intensity was up going into Game 2,” she continued. “We jumped to an early lead but couldn’t hold on and one mistake snowballed into other mistakes. We left too many on base. Our pitchers were having a rough night finding the strike zone.”