 | Tue, Apr 20, 2021
Menu Search Log in

Crest softball falls to Oswego

Visiting Oswego took home a pair of wins over the hometown Crest High softball team. The Lady Lancers are at Yates Center Thursday.

By

Sports

April 20, 2021 - 10:24 AM

Crest High's Sydney Stephens stretches for a throw at first base Monday against Oswego. Photo by Richard Luken / Iola Register

COLONY — Crest High’s softball team struggled offensively in their opener Monday, an 8-2 loss to visiting Oswego, and defensively in the nightcap, a 29-8 defeat.

“Our defense was great, we just got our bats going too late,” Lady Lancer head coach Casey Cook said of the opener.

“Our intensity was up going into Game 2,” she continued. “We jumped to an early lead but couldn’t hold on and one mistake snowballed into other mistakes. We left too many on base. Our pitchers were having a rough night finding the strike zone.”

Related
March 30, 2021
October 2, 2019
October 2, 2019
May 5, 2018
Most Popular