Crest standout inks with Ottawa University

After helping lead Crest High to its most successful season in years, Lancer senior Jacquez Coleman has signed a letter of intent to play collegiately at Ottawa University. Coleman has excelled as both a defender and quarterback.

February 2, 2021 - 10:13 AM

Crest High senior Jacquez Coleman is flanked by his CHS coaches Nick McAnulty, left, and Zach Mason as he signs a letter of intent to play collegiately at Ottawa University. Courtesy photo

COLONY — Crest High senior Jacquez Coleman set the stat sheet on its ear to wrap up his high school football career.

With Coleman leading the way on both offense and defense, Crest rolled through an unbeaten regular season, advancing to the Kansas Eight Man-II state quarterfinals.

Next, Coleman will take his talents to Ottawa University, where he has signed a letter of intent to play collegiately for the Braves.

