Crest standout inks with Ottawa University

COLONY — Crest High senior Jacquez Coleman set the stat sheet on its ear to wrap up his high school football career.
With Coleman leading the way on both offense and defense, Crest rolled through an unbeaten regular season, advancing to the Kansas Eight Man-II state quarterfinals.
Next, Coleman will take his talents to Ottawa University, where he has signed a letter of intent to play collegiately for the Braves.
