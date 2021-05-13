Crest stays hot as postseason arrives

PLEASANTON — Crest High’s baseball team put a fitting touch to a dominant regular season, rolling to 15-0 and 19-4 victories over Pleasanton Tuesday.

The Lancers (19-1) followed a familiar formula in winning both — applying constant pressure with opportunistic offense and solid pitching — further affirming their Three Rivers League championship in the process.

“I’m proud of each and every one of our players,” head coach Roland Weir said. “Our first goal was to win the league, and they have attained that. Now, it’s a new season that starts with regionals, and we have our second goal to accomplish.”