Crest stays hot as postseason arrives

The most successful regular season in Crest High School baseball history came to an end with another pair of victories. The Lancers are carrying a 19-1 record to the Class 2-1A Regional Tournament.

May 13, 2021 - 9:52 AM

Crest High's Tyson Hermreck pitches a game earlier this season. Photo by Richard Luken

PLEASANTON — Crest High’s baseball team put a fitting touch to a dominant regular season, rolling to 15-0 and 19-4 victories over Pleasanton Tuesday.

The Lancers (19-1) followed a familiar formula in winning both — applying constant pressure with opportunistic offense and solid pitching — further affirming their Three Rivers League championship in the process.

“I’m proud of each and every one of our players,” head coach Roland Weir said. “Our first goal was to win the league, and they have attained that. Now, it’s a new season that starts with regionals, and we have our second goal to accomplish.”

