CHETOPA — Crest High’s baseball program remains spotless on the season, improving to 14-0 with a pair of wins over Chetopa.

It took the Lancers a few innings to get their bats going in the opener, but once they did, the floodgates opened.

Crest rolled to a 19-8 romp in Game 1, and continued the torrid offense in a 22-2 victory in the nightcap.