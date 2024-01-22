Crest takes third with win over Wildcats

While they didn’t bring home a trophy, Crest High’s Lancers capped a wildly successful week at Iola’s War on 54 Tournament with a win over an old rival Friday.

Crest took control with a 15-2 run over Marmaton Valley, and then withstood a ferocious Wildcat rally down the stretch to win, 49-40, in the War on 54 third-place game.

The Lancers’ Ryan Golden again lived up to his name, giving the Midas touch to Crest’s offense through a dominating first half. He wound up with 23 points, 18 rebounds, three blocks and two steals.