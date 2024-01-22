 | Mon, Jan 22, 2024
Crest takes third with win over Wildcats

A big second-quarter run propelled Crest High's Lancers to third place at the War on 54 Tournament Friday. Marmaton Valley challenged down the stretch, but could not complete the comeback.

January 22, 2024 - 3:21 PM

Marmaton Valley High's Todd Stevenson (11) is guarded by Crest's Levi Prasko (14) Friday. Photo by Richard Luken / Iola Register

While they didn’t bring home a trophy, Crest High’s Lancers capped a wildly successful week at Iola’s War on 54 Tournament with a win over an old rival Friday.

Crest took control with a 15-2 run over Marmaton Valley, and then withstood a ferocious Wildcat rally down the stretch to win, 49-40, in the War on 54 third-place game.

The Lancers’ Ryan Golden again lived up to his name, giving the Midas touch to Crest’s offense through a dominating first half. He wound up with 23 points, 18 rebounds, three blocks and two steals.

