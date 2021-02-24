Crest teams fall

MADISON — Crest High’s basketball teams ended the regular season on a tough note Tuesday.
Playing their fifth straight road games, the Crest girls came up on the short end of a 54-25 setback. The Lancer boys fell, 66-28.
In the girls contest, Lindsay Godderz led the way with 11 points, Aubree Holloran added eight points and two blocks. Haylee Beckmon and Kayla Hermreck had nine and seven rebounds, respectively.
Stay connected to the stories and events that make your community a special place to call home.
New subscribers only. You can cancel at any time.