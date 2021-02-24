Menu Search Log in

Crest teams fall

Crest's boys and girls basketball teams ended the regular season with losses at Madison. Class 1A-I substate play begins Thursday for the Lady Lancers; the boys open substate Friday.

February 24, 2021 - 10:16 AM

MADISON — Crest High’s basketball teams ended the regular season on a tough note Tuesday.

Playing their fifth straight road games, the Crest girls came up on the short end of a 54-25 setback. The Lancer boys fell, 66-28.

In the girls contest, Lindsay Godderz led the way with 11  points,  Aubree Holloran added eight points and two blocks. Haylee Beckmon and Kayla Hermreck had nine and seven rebounds, respectively.

