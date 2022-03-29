Crest teams open with romps

COLONY — Crest High’s softball team opened the 2022 season with a bang Monday, steamrolling past visiting Chetopa, 17-2 and 20-10.

“In game one we had control the entire time,” head coach Casey Cook said. “In game two, we had some mistakes that allowed more runs to score, but I’m very proud of how the team battled back to come out on top. It was a great way to start off this season.”

The Lady Lancers wasted little time in the opener, erupting for 14 runs in the second inning to break open a 2-1 lead.