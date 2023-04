PLEASANTON — Dominant pitching performances from a pair of Crest High baseball pitchers propelled them to victory in a couple of games at Pleasanton Thursday.

Trevor Church started on the mound in game one and allowed only one hit while striking out 12 batters in an 11-0 win. Stetson Setter took the hill in game two and delivered another shutout while striking out 11 Blu-Jays in another 11-0 victory.

Game one