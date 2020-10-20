Menu Search Log in

Crest volleyball defeats MV, YC

Crest's Lady Lancers swept past Marmaton Valley and Yates Center to wrap up the regular season Monday. Substate play for all three schools begins Saturday.

Sports

October 20, 2020 - 10:08 AM

COLONY — Three area schools, Marmaton Valley, Yates Center and Crest High gathered for a triangular Monday at Crest High’s gymnasium.

The host Lady Lancers proved to be most inhospitable hosts, sweeping past both Wildcat squads.

Crest defeated Marmaton Valley, 25-20 and 25-19.

