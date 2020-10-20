Crest volleyball defeats MV, YC

COLONY — Three area schools, Marmaton Valley, Yates Center and Crest High gathered for a triangular Monday at Crest High’s gymnasium.
The host Lady Lancers proved to be most inhospitable hosts, sweeping past both Wildcat squads.
Crest defeated Marmaton Valley, 25-20 and 25-19.
Already a subscriber?
Stay connected to the stories and events that make your community a special place to call home.
Subscriptions start at $14.90/month.View subscription options
- Unmatched coverage of Allen County’s local news and sports, a tradition dating back to 1867
- Compelling portraits of our residents, experienced reporting and thoughtful analysis
- Unlimited online access to iolaregister.com and our archives