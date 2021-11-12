Crest’s Barker takes top offensive honor

COLONY — There were a lot of good offensive seasons on the gridiron locally. One topped them all. Crest High School running back Holden Barker was one of two players in Kansas to top the 2,000-rushing yard mark this season. Barker ran for 2,071 yards and 36 touchdowns.

“It all starts in the weight room during the summer,” Barker said. “That’s when we prepare for the season. I couldn’t do it without the team I have behind me. The team works hard in practice and doesn’t take breaks.”

Barker, a junior, averaged 9.7 yards per carry. Barker almost gains a first down every time he touches the ball.