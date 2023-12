COLONY — Kaitlyn Cummings had a hunch a couple of years ago her Crest High cross country team would be pretty good.

“They were doing really well when they were in eighth grade,” Cummings said.

By the fall of 2022 it became clear just how special the girls were when as freshmen, Lady Lancers Josie Walter, Peyton Schmidt and Aubrey Allen took the cross country world by storm.