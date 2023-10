ST. PAUL — Crest couldn’t hold a double-digit lead when they fell at St. Paul Friday, 26-20.

Mental mistakes and poor communication between the Lancers caused St. Paul to stage a second half comeback after leading 14-0 at halftime. Crest ultimately gave the ball back with only a minute left in the game which was when St. Paul scored a 14-yard touchdown for the win.

Crest head coach Nick McAnulty laid the blame on a lack of being mentally prepared to play.