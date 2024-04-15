Crest’s Walter sets new school marks in 1600-, 3200-meter runs

POMONA — Crest High’s Josie Walter continues to rewrite the school record books, notching new school marks in both the 1600- and 3200-meter runs Friday at the West Franklin Invitational.

The sophomore offered the brightest of many highlights in winning both events.

She won gold in the 3200 at 12 minutes, 15.69 seconds, while topping all comers in the 1600 with a mark of 5:27.41

The Lady Lancers also received a spark from Hanna Schmidt, who won the long jump at 15 feet, 10.5 inches.