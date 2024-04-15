 | Mon, Apr 15, 2024
Crest’s Walter sets new school marks in 1600-, 3200-meter runs

Crest's track and field team continued to thrive this spring, including gold medals from Josie Walter as she broke the old school record in both the 1600- and 3200-meter runs Friday in Pomona.

April 15, 2024 - 3:16 PM

Crest High's Josie Walter, from right, and Aubrey Allen start a 1600-meter race earlier this season. On Friday, Walter reset school records in winning both eh 1600 and 3200-meter races at the Franklin County Invitational.

POMONA — Crest High’s Josie Walter continues to rewrite the school record books, notching new school marks in both the 1600- and 3200-meter runs Friday at the West Franklin Invitational.

The sophomore offered the brightest of many highlights in winning both events.

She won gold in the 3200 at 12 minutes, 15.69 seconds, while topping all comers in the 1600 with a mark of 5:27.41

The Lady Lancers also received a spark from Hanna Schmidt, who won the long jump at 15 feet, 10.5 inches.

