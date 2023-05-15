 | Mon, May 15, 2023
Menu Search Log in

Crest’s White signs to Allen baseball

Jack White made it four Crest High senior baseball players who have signed their letters of intent to play college baseball next year when he signed to Allen Community College on Friday afternoon.

By

Sports

May 15, 2023 - 3:03 PM

Crest’s Jack White signs to Allen Community College Friday. Left to right is Crest head coach Roland Weir, White, father Jeff White and brother Henry White. Not pictured, is White’s mother, Allegra Franklin. REGISTER/QUINN BURKITT

COLONY — Crest High senior Jack White signed a letter of intent Friday to play college baseball at Allen Community College next year.

The signing is the fourth this year for a loaded Lancer senior class, which is knocking on the door of another state championship appearance. White joins teammates Trevor Church, Avery Blaufuss and Stetson Setter to play college ball.

White said his decision to play for ACC was in part based on his relationship with ACC Coach Clint Stoy. The pair have coached youth travel teams in the area, including the Iola Impact.

Related
August 23, 2021
May 27, 2021
April 28, 2017
June 27, 2014
Most Popular