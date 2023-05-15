Crest’s White signs to Allen baseball

COLONY — Crest High senior Jack White signed a letter of intent Friday to play college baseball at Allen Community College next year.

The signing is the fourth this year for a loaded Lancer senior class, which is knocking on the door of another state championship appearance. White joins teammates Trevor Church, Avery Blaufuss and Stetson Setter to play college ball.

White said his decision to play for ACC was in part based on his relationship with ACC Coach Clint Stoy. The pair have coached youth travel teams in the area, including the Iola Impact.