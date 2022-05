The 13U Iola Mustangs baseball team brought home first place from the KC Sports Crown Town Challenge Tournament near Liberty, Mo., Saturday and Sunday.

Team members are, front row from left, Austin Crooks and Truman Grzybowski; second row, Franklin Kerr, Brock Michael, Reed Clift, Jakolby Hill, Keegan Hill and Ty Shaughnessy; and third row, coach Patrick Clift, Ean DeLaTorre, Kale Barnett, coach BJ Peters, Brody Peters, and coach Shayne Shaughnessy.