Cruz control: Twins slugger hits two home runs in win over KC

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Nelson Cruz homered twice, continuing his climb up the all-time leaderboard, and the Minnesota Twins beat the Kansas City Royals 4-1 on Monday night.

Devin Smeltzer (2-0) picked up the win in relief of opener Matt Wisler for Minnesota. Smeltzer allowed one hit in 2 2/3 innings while striking out three batters. The Twins won three of four games in the series after being swept by the Royals in Kansas City last week.

“Nelson is getting to a lot of pitches in the zone and finding the barrel,” Minnesota manager Rocco Baldelli said. “When you’re at ground level, and getting to see the actual adjustments he’s making during the at-bats, he’s not just up there swinging. … It’s not happening by accident. The guy’s very talented, but he also makes fantastic adjustments.”