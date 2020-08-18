Menu Search Log in

Cruz control: Twins slugger hits two home runs in win over KC

Minneapolis slugger Nelson Cruz continued his dominance over the Kansas City Royals Monday, hitting two home runs in a 4-1 victory. He has 13 home runs in his last 16 games against KC pitchers.

August 18, 2020 - 10:22 AM

Minnesota Twins DH Nelson Cruz celebrates with Marwin Gonzalez after hitting a solo home run in the fourth inning against the Kansas City Royals Monday at Target Field in Minneapolis, Minn. The Twins won, 4-1. Photo by Carlos Gonzalez / Minneapolis Star Tribune / TNS

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Nelson Cruz homered twice, continuing his climb up the all-time leaderboard, and the Minnesota Twins beat the Kansas City Royals 4-1 on Monday night.

Devin Smeltzer (2-0) picked up the win in relief of opener Matt Wisler for Minnesota. Smeltzer allowed one hit in 2 2/3 innings while striking out three batters. The Twins won three of four games in the series after being swept by the Royals in Kansas City last week.

“Nelson is getting to a lot of pitches in the zone and finding the barrel,” Minnesota manager Rocco Baldelli said. “When you’re at ground level, and getting to see the actual adjustments he’s making during the at-bats, he’s not just up there swinging. … It’s not happening by accident. The guy’s very talented, but he also makes fantastic adjustments.”

