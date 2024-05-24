Cub players honored

HUMBOLDT — Another successful year on the baseball and softball diamonds brought home Tri-Valley League honors for several Humboldt High athletes.

On the baseball side, senior Sam Hull and juniors Blake Ellis, Kyler Isbell and Logan Page earned first-team All-TVL honors while junior Colden Cook earned honorable mention.

For the softball program, junior Shelby Shaughnessy and sophomores Taevyn Baylor and Skylar Hottenstein were named to the all-TVL team.

Taevyn Baylor

Skylar Hottenstein

Logan Page

Blake Ellis

Golden Cook

Shelby Shaughnessy

BASEBALL

Hull, the only senior on the Cub roster, shined both at the plate and on the mound.

Described by head coach Mike Miller as the one of the best offensive performers he’s ever coached, Hull hit .487 with 44 RBIs over 24 games with a team-leading eight home runs and 38 hits. He also had five doubles and three triples.

Meanwhile, he went 4-2 on the mound with a 2.67 ERA. He allowed 23 hits over 34 innings pitched with 38 strikeouts.

Ellis, starting shortstop and leadoff hitter, batted .379 with 25 hits, including four doubles, three triples and a home run with 19 RBIs and 36 runs scored. Ellis also was a perfect 10 of 10 with stolen bases.

Isbell went 6-1 on the mound with a 2.00 ERA, scattering 33 hits over 38 innings with 45 strikeouts. He hit .260 at the plate with a home run and 16 RBIs.

Page once again established himself as the Cubs’ pitching ace. He went 6-2 with a 1.31 ERA. He pitched 42.2 innings, allowing 25 hits with 56 strikeouts. He also shined at the plate, hitting .333 with 24 hits and 25 RBIs.

Cook, starting first baseman, hit a robust .311 with 19 hits and 11 RBIs.

SOFTBALL

Shaughnessy led the Lady Cubs in batting with a .487 average, with 18 RBIs, 10 walks and 32 stolen bases.

She also was the team’s no. 1 pitcher, going 6-6 with a 2.9 ERA, throwing a pair of shutouts and a no-hitter over Eureka. She struck out 83 batters compared to 40 walks.

Hottenstein, starting second baseman, hit .373 with 13 RBIs. She stole 55 bases.

“She’s probably one of the better second basemen who have played for me, and I’ve had some good ones,” head coach Brad Piley said.

Baylor, also a sophomore, alternated between third base and pitcher (usually trading positions with Shaughnessy).

As the team’s cleanup hitter, Baylor hit .400 with three home runs and 20 RBIs. She stole 36 bases and went 8-4 on the mound with a shutout and a 2.5 ERA. She struck out 73 batters on the season.