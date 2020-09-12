Cub runners set personal marks at Girard

GIRARD — Ideal running conditions led to a number of personal records for Humboldt High’s cross country team on Thursday.

Five runners set personal-best times at the Greenbush course, head coach Eric Carlson said. “This was a great day to run, and a good course for our kids,” he said. “They all had the goal to run fast. Not everyone got their PR, but they all beat their best course time for this meet.”

Drew Wilhite finished third in the boys 5K run, finishing in 17 minutes, 1 second to mark a personal record, and the fastest time compiled by a Humboldt cross country runner at the Greenbush course. Wilhite lopped 12 seconds off the old HHS mark.