Cub Thumping: Humboldt clamps down on defense in win over Crest

HUMBOLDT — Crest High’s Tyson Hermreck had an eventful first half Thursday in Humboldt.

The Lancer senior beat the first-quarter buzzer with a 3-pointer from near half court. He nearly repeated the feat at halftime, except he was fouled and the shot bounced off the rim. (He subsequently hit all three free throws.)

Problem was, those shots provided nearly the entirety of the Lancer offense to that point, with Humboldt leading 27-8 lead at the break.