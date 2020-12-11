Menu Search Log in

Cub Thumping: Humboldt clamps down on defense in win over Crest

Humboldt’s stingy defense was the key factor in a 54-29 victory, coming in the second round of Humboldt’s preseason tournament.

By

Sports

December 11, 2020 - 2:56 PM

HUMBOLDT — Crest High’s Tyson Hermreck had an eventful first half Thursday in Humboldt.

The Lancer senior beat the first-quarter buzzer with a 3-pointer from near half court. He nearly repeated the feat at halftime, except he was fouled and the shot bounced off the rim. (He subsequently hit all three free throws.)

Problem was, those shots provided nearly the entirety of the Lancer offense to that point, with Humboldt leading 27-8 lead at the break.

Related
December 11, 2020
December 7, 2018
December 11, 2013
December 5, 2012
Trending