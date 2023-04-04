 | Tue, Apr 04, 2023
Menu Search Log in

Cubs arms, bats take down Bluestem

Humboldt got behind the arms of Trey Sommer and Logan Page and lit up the scoreboard with runs in a sweep of Bluestem at home Monday. Sam Hull sparked the offensive output for the Cubs when he smacked a leadoff standup triple and later scored to begin the afternoon.

By

Sports

April 4, 2023 - 2:16 PM

Humboldt’s Sam Hull returns to the dugout after scoring a run against Bluestem in the second game of the home opener Monday. REGISTER/QUINN BURKITT

HUMBOLDT — The Humboldt High baseball team got behind a pair of dominant pitching outings and swept Bluestem in their first home games of the season. 

The Cubs (6-0) allowed Trey Sommer and Logan Page to have their way on the mound, combining to allow only one run through 12 innings. The Humboldt bats didn’t wake up until the fifth inning of game one but they came in bunches as the Cubs won 7-1 and 11-0. 

“I just hope our pitchers continue to fill up the zone, attack hitters and keep playing strong defense behind them,” Humboldt head coach Mike Miller said. “Hopefully our hitters can keep improving and keep building off this.”

Related
February 15, 2023
January 31, 2023
April 5, 2022
April 7, 2021
Most Popular