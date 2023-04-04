Cubs arms, bats take down Bluestem

HUMBOLDT — The Humboldt High baseball team got behind a pair of dominant pitching outings and swept Bluestem in their first home games of the season.

The Cubs (6-0) allowed Trey Sommer and Logan Page to have their way on the mound, combining to allow only one run through 12 innings. The Humboldt bats didn’t wake up until the fifth inning of game one but they came in bunches as the Cubs won 7-1 and 11-0.

“I just hope our pitchers continue to fill up the zone, attack hitters and keep playing strong defense behind them,” Humboldt head coach Mike Miller said. “Hopefully our hitters can keep improving and keep building off this.”