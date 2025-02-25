Cubs blow out Bluestem in season finale

LEON — After not playing a game for 10 days due to weather, Humboldt High’s boys had some pent-up energy when they took to the court Monday.

The Cubs took control early and never let up with a 67-25 romp to wrap up the regular season at 16-3.

Next up is a 7 p.m. home game Friday against Girard (5-13) to open the Class 3A Substate Tournament. The winner advances to the semifinal round March 5 against either Fredonia (13-5) or Baxter Springs (7-12). The championship game would be held March 8 at Columbus High School.

There wasn’t much drama to worry about after the opening tip.

Humboldt led 17-2 after one quarter and 45-6 by halftime.

With the starters on the bench for much of the second half, it allowed head coach David Taylor to bring in plenty of youngsters.

Humboldt shot a scorching 63% from the floor, 29 of 46, including 2 of 3 from 3-point range.

Senior Colden Cook poured in 23 points with eight rebounds and five steals, followed by Mason Sterling with 13 points and Tre Franklin with 10. Blake Ellish dished out eight assists and had five steals. Avery Works had four steals as well.

Humboldt (17-28-18-4—67)

Bluestem (2-4-13-6—25)

Humboldt FG/3pt FT F TP

Franklin 4/1 1 0 10

Sterling 5/1 0 2 13

Ellis 2 1 1 5

Mueller 1 0 0 2

Hanson 0 0 2 0

Shaughnessy 2 2 0 6

Works 2 1 0 5

Johnson 1 1 0 3

Cook 11 1 0 23

Totals 27/2 7 6 67