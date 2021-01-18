Menu Search Log in

Cubs’ comeback falls short against Cherryvale

Humboldt's boys were unable to withstand a sluggish start Friday in a 60-56 loss to Cherryvale. The Lady Cubs won in overtime.

Sports

January 18, 2021 - 9:34 AM

HUMBOLDT — Humboldt High’s Cubs were unable to escape from an early hole Friday.

The Cubs trailed 21-8 after one period against visiting Cherryvale. And while mounting a furious comeback down the stretch, Humboldt came up just shy, falling 60-56, to drop to 5-3 on the season.

“I’m disappointed with the loss, but I’m not disappointed with the effort,” head coach David Taylor said. “We played hard. Turnovers were a bugaboo for us. We had way too many turnovers, and we missed way too many bunnies early, which cost us.”

