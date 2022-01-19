Cubs defeat Wildcats

YATES CENTER — Humboldt High School’s girls basketball team took on Marmaton Valley in the opening round of the Mid-Season Classic on Tuesday. Humboldt won 40-30.

Marmaton Valley was slow coming out of the gate and Humboldt took advantage, holding the Wildcats to four points in the first quarter while Humboldt shooters hit some key shots.

Humboldt’s defensive dominance continued in the second, as the Cubs limited Marmaton Valley to six points, while once again scoring in double digits.