Cubs earn district honors

Humboldt ground its way to a 4-4 record this season, despite battling injuries that left the squad starting an abundance of freshmen and sophomores. Those youngsters were part of a sizable contingent of Cubs players earning all-district honors.

November 23, 2020 - 9:44 AM

Humboldt Hgh quarterback Trey Sommer (34) is upended by a West Franklin defender Friday. Photo by Richard Luken / Iola Register

HUMBOLDT — Humboldt High’s football team, whose rebuilding effort was derailed by injuries this season, still earned plenty of postseason accolades.

The Cubs had six players earn Class 2A, District 2 honors for their work on the gridiron.

Humboldt High’s Drake Harrington attempts to elude a Wellsville tackler. Harrington earned all-district honors as a wide receiver and defensive back this season. Photo by Richard Luken / Iola Register
Humboldt High’s Blake Walker. Photo by Richard Luken
Humboldt High’s Garren Goodner. Photo by Richard Luken / Iola Register
River Kaufman of the Humboldt High Cubs Photo by Richard Luken
Humboldt High’s Maddox Johnson (50) is shown here with teammates, from left, Blake Walker, Garren Goodner and River Kaufman forcing a fumble in a win over Neodesha. All four Cubs earned all-district honors this season. Photo by Courtesy of Parker Stapp
Maddox Johnson (50) Photo by Richard Luken / Iola Register
After back-to-back undefeated regular seasons and extended playoff runs, Humboldt had to retool in 2020. 

