Cubs earn district honors

HUMBOLDT — Humboldt High’s football team, whose rebuilding effort was derailed by injuries this season, still earned plenty of postseason accolades.

The Cubs had six players earn Class 2A, District 2 honors for their work on the gridiron.

Humboldt High's Drake Harrington attempts to elude a Wellsville tackler. Harrington earned all-district honors as a wide receiver and defensive back this season. Humboldt High's Maddox Johnson (50) is shown here with teammates, from left, Blake Walker, Garren Goodner and River Kaufman forcing a fumble in a win over Neodesha. All four Cubs earned all-district honors this season.

After back-to-back undefeated regular seasons and extended playoff runs, Humboldt had to retool in 2020.