EUREKA — The Humboldt High golf team took sixth place as a team at the Eureka Invitational on Monday.

“Even though we didn’t end up with any league hardware, I was proud of how the boys competed at their final meet of the year,” Humboldt head coach Bret Hauser said. “They were all able to improve through the course of the season and I look forward to building on that next season.”

Humboldt’s Aiden Galloway finished best out of the Cubs in 18th place after shooting a 114.