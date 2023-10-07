 | Sat, Oct 07, 2023
Cubs face first tough test, fall to Osage City

The Humboldt football team had very few answers for an explosive Osage City rushing attack when they lost at home Friday, 36-22. The closest Humboldt came to taking the lead was a 17-14 deficit early in the second half.

October 7, 2023 - 12:04 AM

A couple of Humboldt Cubs go after an Osage City ball carrier. Photo by Quinn Burkitt

HUMBOLDT — Humboldt ran into their first tough test of the season Friday night when they dropped a home matchup to Osage City, 36-22.

The Cubs (5-1) couldn’t match their level of play from a regional championship victory over Osage City last fall when they knocked the Indians out of the playoffs in a gritty 26-21 win.

Humboldt’s Blake Ellis runs around the Osage City defense. Photo by Quinn Burkitt

Humboldt’s defense has trouble slowing down Osage City’s rushing attack which was led by Cooper Parsons’ multi-touchdown game. The closest the Cubs made it was 17-14 at the start of the second half after a Blake Ellis 18-yard touchdown run.

