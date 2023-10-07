Cubs face first tough test, fall to Osage City

HUMBOLDT — Humboldt ran into their first tough test of the season Friday night when they dropped a home matchup to Osage City, 36-22.

The Cubs (5-1) couldn’t match their level of play from a regional championship victory over Osage City last fall when they knocked the Indians out of the playoffs in a gritty 26-21 win.

Humboldt’s Blake Ellis runs around the Osage City defense. Photo by Quinn Burkitt

Humboldt’s defense has trouble slowing down Osage City’s rushing attack which was led by Cooper Parsons’ multi-touchdown game. The closest the Cubs made it was 17-14 at the start of the second half after a Blake Ellis 18-yard touchdown run.