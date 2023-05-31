Cubs’ impressive season leads to state

HUMBOLDT — The Humboldt High baseball team fell in heartbreaking fashion in the Class 3A state tournament semifinal game to Wichita Collegiate last Friday.

The Cubs (23-3) made an eight-run comeback to knot the game in the fifth inning, but Wichita Collegiate won it in the eighth on a go-ahead throwing error, 9-8.

“Wichita Collegiate has a great team and for us to go toe-to-toe with them says a lot about our guys,” Humboldt head coach Mike Miller said. “They gave everything they had and I couldn’t be more proud of them.”