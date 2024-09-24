Cubs JV rolls past Erie; middle school finishes off foe in suspended game

HUMBOLDT — Humboldt High’s junior varsity picked up its first win of the season Monday, 40-14, over visiting Erie.

“We did a lot of things right, but there’s always room to improve,” coach Jeremy Weilert said. “We’ll be looking at the film to see where we can get better, but I’m proud of the way the team responded to every challenge. Defensively, we made some big stops when it mattered most. We challenged the players to step up, and they answered that call.”

Ty Shaughnessy rushed for 100 yards and three touchdowns, Layne Wagner added 96 yards on the ground and a touchdown. Gavin Gunderman had six catches for 50 yards and five rushes covering 17 yards, while Owen Sicka had a 24-yard touchdown reception. Shaughenssy was 7 of 14 through the air for 74 yards.

Broc Ivy had six tackles and two interceptions. Gunderman had five tackles and two more picks. Owen Sicka also had an interception, while Remington Strickler had six stops.

Humboldt Middle school wins suspended contest

ERIE — It appears the U.S. Postal Service and Humboldt Middle School have something in common: neither is gonna be slowed down by rainy weather.

The Cubs took on host Galesburg Thursday evening, where they played only 6 minutes before a round of thunderstorms sent both teams back home for the night.

In that six minutes, Humboldt pushed across three touchdowns.

Play resumed Monday, amid cloudy skies and an occasional sprinkle, where Humboldt continued its domination, rolling to a 50-0 victory.

Scoring points for the Cubs were Mason Miller, who ran in a pair of 12-yard touchdowns and a two-yard score; Envy Oberbeck, who hauled in a 15-yard touchdown catch; Zane Sanches, courtesy of a 43-yard touchdown catch; and Waylon Johnson, who scored on an eight-yard run;

Breckin Guenther was a monster on defense, recovering four fumbles and pulling in an interception. Miller, Johnson, Bentley Kolb and Ruger Kovacic were the Cubs’ leading tacklers.

Humboldt hosts Eureka at 6 p.m. Thursday.