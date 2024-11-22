Cubs rack up postseason honors on gridiron

HUMBOLDT — As one should expect, Humboldt High’s dominance on the gridiron this fall meant a trophy case full of postseason honors for several standouts.

Eighth Cubs, representing 13 offensive or defensive positions, earned some form of recognition from the Tri-Valley League coaches this fall.

Leading the way were seniors Jacob Harrington and Mark McCullough and junior Mason Sterling, who earned first-team honors on both offense and defense.

Harrington earned first-team All-Tri-Valley League recognition at both wide receiver and defensive back. Sterling was named a first-team all-league running back and defensive back. McCullough earned first-team recognition for both the offensive and defensive lines.

They weren’t the only ones honored for the Cubs, who went 10-1 on the year and won their third consecutive regional championship in the process.

Senior Kyler Isbell was named a first-team all-league linebacker, while earning honorable mention for his work on the offensive line.

Senior Blake Ellis earned first-team all-league honors as quarterback.

Senior Cole Mathes earned honorable mention at both defensive end and running back. Logan Page received honorable mention at fullback. Hudson Rees earned honorable mention for his work on the defensive line.

MASON STERLING proved to be a threat on both sides of the ball. Offensively, he ran for 903 yards, averaging more than 11 yards per rush with 14 touchdowns, while also hauling in 21 catches for 381 yards and five more scores.

Defensively, he came in second on the team with 66 tackles, including six tackles for loss, while picking off four passes, recovering three fumbles and causing three more.

Oh, and he completed 2 of 4 passes for 22 yards and a touchdown.

JACOB HARRINGTON averaged 22 yards per catch on 11 receptions with two touchdowns. He had 48 tackles on defense, including three tackles for loss, with two interceptions and three fumble recoveries.

MARK MCCULLOUGH didn’t get to put up any gaudy individual stats because of his work on the line, but his contributions were evident throughout. With the line helping clear the way, Humboldt averaged more than 400 yards of offense, including 310 rushing yards per game. The Cubs racked up 59 rushing touchdowns and 14 more through the air.

Defensively, McCullough had 22 tackles, including four tackles for loss, with two sacks and a forced fumble.

KYLER ISBELL’S touches on offense also were limited because of his work on the line, but he, too, dominated nonetheless.