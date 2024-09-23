Cubs remain unbeaten

ERIE — Humboldt High had no inclination to see any kind of drama on the gridiron Friday.

The Cubs erupted for 30 points in the first quarter, another 22 in the second and coasted from there in a 68-0 trouncing of host Erie.

Senior Blake Ellis ran for three touchdowns and threw for three more, accounting for 253 yards of total offense.

He was hardly alone.

Mason Sterling carried five times for 57 yards and two touchdowns. He also covered 45 yards on three receptions. Logan Page was a model of efficiency. His only catch was a 9-yard scoring reception. He carried twice, covering 15 yards and scoring another touchdown.

Cole Mathes added 29 yards rushing and a 26-yard touchdown catch. Asher Hart had a touchdown among his two catches for a total of 22 yards.

Jacob Harrington had two catches for 52 yards.

Ellis completed 10 of 14 for 160 yards and three scores.

The Cubs (3-0) racked up 354 yards of total offense, covering 194 on the ground, an average of 9.2 yards per rush, and 160 through the air.

Humboldt will travel to Eureka next Friday for a key Tri-Valley league matchup.

The Tornadoes are 3-0, including Friday’s 38-28 win at Cherryvale.