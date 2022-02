EUREKA — With a winter storm on the way, Humboldt High’s boys weren’t in much of a mood to dawdle Tuesday.

The Cubs blitzed host Eureka 18-4 after one quarter, and didn’t look back in a 59-10 romp to improve to 8-4 on the season.

Humboldt shot a blistering 73% from the floor, with an abundance of scoring coming through transition, and racked up 15 steals in the win.