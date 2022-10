CHERRYVALE — On Humboldt High’s first snap on offense Thursday, Cub standout Trey Sommer burst through the line of scrimmage and into the Cherryvale secondary, where he proceeded to drag multiple defenders across the goal line for a 26-yard touchdown run.

It was a precursor of what was to come.

The Cubs dominated in about every way imaginable to start the Class 2A playoffs, churning up more than 400 yards of total offense in a 53-13 win.