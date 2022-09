HUMBOLDT — It’s still just week two — not even a quarter into the 2022 football season — but Humboldt High’s Cubs delivered quite a statement Friday.

The Cub defense put the clamps on a powerful Caney Valley ground game, keeping the Bullpups off the scoreboard in a 24-0 victory.

The win, Humboldt’s first against the Bullpups since the 2015 season, improves Humboldt’s record to 2-0.