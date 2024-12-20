Cubs stay hot as holiday break arrives

NEODESHA — Humboldt High’s boys were downright impressive with their press defense Thursday.

Again.

The Cubs also were selfless on offense and moved the ball around with precision passes to cutters driving to the hoop.

Again.

As a result, the Cubs brought home a dominating victory.

Again.

Humboldt’s 75-37 romp over Neodesha keeps the Cubs’ record spotless at 6-0 as the Cubs head into the Christmas break. Humboldt’s average margin of victory during the opening streak is more than 29 points. They’ve yet to win by less than 27 in a game.

“They’re fun to watch right now,” Humboldt head coach David Taylor said. “Our guard play was really good.”

Tre Franklin and Mason Sterling were the early catalysts, each scoring seven points in the first quarter. Colden Cook added six as Humboldt led 25-16 after one quarter and 45-27 at the break.

Humboldt defense cranked it up a notch after halftime, with the Cubs stretching the lead to 58-33 by the end of the third period, and ending the contest on a 17-4 run.

Franklin led all scorers with 20 points, while Blake Ellis scored 14 and Sterling 13.

Asher Hart and Avery Works each recorded six rebounds. Works had five rebounds, followed by Ellis with four. Ellis and Works also had three steals apiece.

Humboldt returns to action Jan. 10 at home against Pittsburg’s St. Mary’s Colgan.

“The way they’re playing, you almost don’t want them to have a break, but they need a break,” Taylor said. “Some of them have been going non-stop since the fall. This will give them a chance to sit back and relax a bit and be kids. It’s nice to go into Christmas break playing well. We just have to fine-tune some things from here.”

The Bluestreaks won the junior varsity contest, 52-35. Humboldt’s JV leaders were Conner Newman and Thatcher Mueller, each scoring eight points. Luke Coronado followed with seven and Weston Johnson scored six. Kolton Hanson and Ty Shaughnessy each had three.