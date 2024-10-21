Cubs win big, near district title

POMONA — Humboldt High’s Cubs are one step closer to their first unbeaten regular season since 2019.

But while fans can revel in Friday’s 66-0 win over host West Franklin, the Cubs have some work to do in order to call themselves district champs.

Humboldt (7-0) closes out the regular season at home Friday against Central Heights, with both teams sporting identical 3-0 records in district play, even though the Vikings stand at 4-3 overall.

After racing to a 19-0 lead after one quarter against West Franklin, the Cubs asserted their dominance with a 34-point outburst in the second.

Head coach Logan Wyrick turned to his reserves for most of the second half as the Cubs scored 13 more in the third quarter to wrap up the scoring.

Ten Humboldt players contributed to the ground game, which churned 459 yards — nearly 14 yards per rush — and seven touchdowns.

Blake Ellis and Mason Sterling did the bulk of the damage, covering 131 and 129 yards, respectively, and two touchdowns apiece. Cole Mathes also scored twice on his 88-yard night. Ty Shaughessy rushed for 43 yards and Layne Wagner had 30. Brody Gunderman’s only carry was for a 16-yard touchdown.

Ellis also was his typical deadly efficient self with his passing. He completed 7 of 11 passes for 120 yards and three touchdowns. Three passes went to Sterling, covering 73 yards. Asher Hart and Cole Mathes both had 18 yards receiving. Jacob Harrington chipped in with an 11-yard catch.

Gavin Gunderman was a hawk on defense, picking off three Falcon passes, while Sterling had seven tackles, two interceptions and a fumble recovery. Sixteen Cubs recorded at least one tackle, led by Shaughnessy with nine.