Cubs win road thriller

LA CYGNE — Sure, Humboldt High’s Cubs have racked up wins aplenty in recent years under head coach Logan Wyrick.

But few will measure up to their offensive masterpiece at Prairie View.

The Cubs, leery of punting the ball to host Prairie View and the Buffalos’ standout running back Parker Schwarz, adopted a gambler’s approach to Friday’s showdown..

On seven different occasions, head coach Wyrick was faced with a choice. Should Humboldt go for it on fourth down, or opt for a safer play, such as a punt or a field goal attempt?

Wyrick opted to go for it all seven times.

Humboldt converted all seven times, allowing the Cubs to sustain drives, providing just the edge Humboldt needed to pull away late in a 46-35 win.

Humboldt improves to 5-0 with the win.

“That’s a quality opponent, and we were having a hard time stopping them,” Wyrick explained. “We knew it was gonna be back and forth.”

Indeed, the teams traded leads 10 times. Neither team punted on the night.

The difference wound up coming late in the third quarter, after Schwarz gave the Buffalos a 35-34 lead with a 70-yard touchdown run.

Humboldt’s Mason Sterling returned the ensuing kickoff 69 yards to set up Humboldt at the Prairie View 6.

Cole Mathes picked up three yards, and quarterback Blake Ellis gained two to set up a third-and-goal at the Buffalo 1.

Wyrick opted to send Mathes back into the line, but the Buffalos stopped him cold, creating another fourth-down scenario.

Wyrick didn’t get too fancy, instead ordering another Mathes run back up the middle. He slammed into the line, falling just across the goal line for a 40-35 lead.

It was Prairie View’s turn to take a risk on the Buffalos’ subsequent possession.