SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Sure, Stephen Curry would have loved to set the career 3-pointer record at home, even if it would have been one heck of a feat.

He tried mightily to do it.

Curry scored 22 points and moved within nine 3s of tying Ray Allen’s record, and the Golden State Warriors held off the injury-depleted Portland Trail Blazers for a 104-94 win Wednesday night.