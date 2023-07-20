 | Thu, Jul 20, 2023
Curry touts ‘underrated’ mindset in documentary

An Apple TV+ documentary shines a light on NBA superstar Stephen Curry's journey from unheralded high school recruit to one of the greatest basketball players of all time.

July 20, 2023 - 1:51 PM

Golden State Warriors' Steph Curry shoots around before the Orlando Magic game at Chase Center in San Francisco on Saturday, Jan. 6, 2023. Photo by Karl Mondon/Bay Area News Group/TNS

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Oh yes, Stephen Curry always heard the noise, the constant scrutiny about his size and stature and how he looked years younger than most everybody else coming out of college.

He decided to embrace it, to make it his mantra: Underrated. And now one of the NBA’s biggest stars is sharing the story of his basketball beginnings and how being doubted eventually ended up fueling his pursuit to become one of the greatest players ever for the Golden State Warriors. He still carries that chip when he takes the court today.

“That underrated kind of mindset and being undersized and all that was a badge of honor at a certain point and you kind of flip it on the head,” Curry said this week ahead of Friday’s release of his Apple TV+ documentary, “Stephen Curry: Underrated.”

