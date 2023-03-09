 | Thu, Mar 09, 2023
Daniel Jones impact on QB contract standard in NFL

Fully guaranteed deals didn’t become a trend even though quarterbacks and their agents will continue to point to Deshaun Watson getting his contract while mired in legal trouble.

March 9, 2023 - 1:48 PM

New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones (8) during pregame warmups as the Giants prepare to host the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday, January 1, 2023 in East Rutherford, N.J.

Daniel Jones turned one decent season into a mega-money contract that raises the standard in the NFL.

Once the New York Giants gave Jones a deal worth $160 million over four years — $82 million is reportedly guaranteed for the first two seasons — the price tag went up for quarterbacks around the league. Way up.

If Jones can join Patrick Mahomes, Josh Allen and six others in the $40 million-per-year club after a breakout season in which he threw just 15 touchdown passes and ran for seven more, how much money will more accomplished QBs get paid?

