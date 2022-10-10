 | Mon, Oct 10, 2022
Daniels injured as Jayhawks fall to TCU

Kansas quarterback Jason Bean came off the bench to throw for 260 yards and four touchdowns, but it was not enough as visiting TCU gave the Jayhawks their first loss of the season Saturday, 38-31.

October 10, 2022 - 2:00 PM

Kansas Jayhawks quarterback Jason Bean runs for yardage early in the third quarter against TCU Saturday. Photo by TNS

LAWRENCE, Kan. (AP) — Max Duggan passed for three touchdowns in the second half, including the game-winning 27-yarder to Quinton Johnston with 1:36 left, and No. 17 TCU beat 19th-ranked Kansas 38-31 on Saturday.

The Horned Frogs (5-0, 2-0 Big 12) are out to their best start since 2017 after winning the matchup of surprise unbeatens.

Duggan was 23 of 33 for 308 yards and outdueled Kansas backup quarterback Jason Bean in a wild second half. Jalon Daniels, who led the Jayhawks to five straight wins for their best start since 2009, suffered an apparent injury to his right (throwing) shoulder late in the first half.

