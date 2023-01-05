 | Thu, Jan 05, 2023
Darelle Revis, Joe Thomas among football Hall of Fame finalists

Darrell Revis, Joe Thomas, Dwight Freeney are finalists in this years Pro Football Hall of Fame class while Jared Allen, Ronde Barber, Reggie Wayne and Willie Anderson are also in the max.

January 5, 2023 - 3:44 PM

Cleveland Browns offensive tackle Joe Thomas and guard Joel Bitonio look back ate their quarterback for a snap count against the Baltimore Ravens in the first quarter, September 17, 2017, at M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore. John Kuntz, cleveland.com cleveland.com

Joe Thomas, Darrelle Revis and Dwight Freeney are finalists in their first year of eligibility for the Pro Football Hall of Fame’s class of 2023.

The 15 modern-day players who will be considered later this month by the selection committee include returning finalists DeMarcus Ware, Patrick Willis, Zach Thomas and Andre Johnson.

Six other returning finalists were announced Wednesday with Jared Allen, Willie Anderson, Ronde Barber, Devin Hester, Torry Holt and Reggie Wayne getting back to this stage.

