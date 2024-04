CLEVELAND — In the biggest moment of all, the one right after the third national title of her career, Dawn Staley didn’t just want to talk about that.

Standing on the on-court stage, with the confetti flying and the national TV cameras rolling, Staley made a point of centering the WNBA.

Star center Kamilla Cardoso, Staley said, “played like one of the top picks in the WNBA draft.”