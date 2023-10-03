Debate continues over controversial holding call in Chiefs-Jets game 

It’s the holding call heard ‘round the NFL. And the debate over whether it was even a penalty continues to rage.

Jets cornerback Sauce Gardner was penalized for defensive holding on Chiefs wide receiver Marquez Valdes-Scantling on a third-and-20 play late in the fourth quarter Sunday night — a decision by referee Frank Steratore that negated an interception by Michael Carter II and gave the ball back to Patrick Mahomes.

Kansas City worked the clock the rest of the way and held on for a 23-20 victory over New York.