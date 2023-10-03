 | Tue, Oct 03, 2023
Menu Search Log in

Debate continues over controversial holding call in Chiefs-Jets game 

A defensive holding penalty called on Jets cornerback Sauce Gardner on Chiefs wide receiver Marquez Valdes-Scantling negated a New York interception and gave the ball back to Kansas City with little time left in the game Sunday night. There is currently a conspiracy theory surrounding Taylor Swift's role in the Kansas City Chiefs winning the game.

By

Sports

October 3, 2023 - 3:36 PM

Travis Kelce #87 of the Kansas City Chiefs looks on prior to the game New York Jets at MetLife Stadium on Oct. 1, 2023, in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Dustin Satloff/Getty Images/TNS)

It’s the holding call heard ‘round the NFL. And the debate over whether it was even a penalty continues to rage.

Jets cornerback Sauce Gardner was penalized for defensive holding on Chiefs wide receiver Marquez Valdes-Scantling on a third-and-20 play late in the fourth quarter Sunday night — a decision by referee Frank Steratore that negated an interception by Michael Carter II and gave the ball back to Patrick Mahomes.

Kansas City worked the clock the rest of the way and held on for a 23-20 victory over New York.

Related
September 9, 2022
August 30, 2022
March 25, 2022
December 22, 2021
Most Popular