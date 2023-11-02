Defense propels Allen women to romp

When shots aren’t falling — and they certainly weren’t early Wednesday in Allen Community College’s women season opener — head coach Leslie Crane knows just the elixir.

“I tell the girls, if you’re ready to play defense and rebound the ball, the shots will fall when they need to,” Crane said, shortly after ACC thumped visiting McPherson Junior Varsity 68-41. “But you have to do those two things consistently. It doesn’t take a lot of talent to do that. It just takes hard work.”

Despite shooting a cool 30% from the field in the first half, Allen had little trouble dispatching McPherson, thanks in large part to offensive rebounding.