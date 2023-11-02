 | Thu, Nov 02, 2023
Defense propels Allen women to romp

Allen Community College's women limited visiting McPherson Junior Varsity to 14 points in the first half. The Red Devils prevailed, 68-41, to open the 2023-24 campaign.

November 2, 2023 - 3:32 PM

When shots aren’t falling — and they certainly weren’t early Wednesday in Allen Community College’s women season opener  — head coach Leslie Crane knows just the elixir.

“I tell the girls, if you’re ready to play defense and rebound the ball, the shots will fall when they need to,” Crane said, shortly after ACC thumped visiting McPherson Junior Varsity 68-41. “But you have  to do those two things consistently. It doesn’t take a lot of talent to do that. It just takes hard work.”

Despite shooting a cool 30% from the field in the first half, Allen had little trouble dispatching McPherson, thanks in large part to offensive rebounding.

