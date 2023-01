MORAN — Marmaton Valley High’s girls kicked off 2023 on the right foot Tuesday, shutting down visiting Uniontown in a 31-22 victory.

The win, the Wildcats’ first game back since Dec. 13, improves Marmaton Valley to 2-3 on the season.

Defense set the tone. The Wildcats allowed only six field goals in the contest, and took a 23-9 lead into halftime.