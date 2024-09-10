Delay doesn’t slow Lancers

YATES CENTER — It took 2 ½ days longer than expected, but Colony’s Crest High put the finishing touches Monday afternoon on a 46-0 win over host Yates Center.

The game was suspended in the second quarter Friday because of a power outage at Yates Center’s sports complex.

Undaunted, the Lancers scored a pair of touchdowns when play resumed, expanding the lead to 46-0 by halftime to end the game via Kansas’s eight-man mercy rule.

Crest head coach Nick McAnulty said both teams agreed to continue play Monday instead of picking up the game on Saturday or Sunday to allow the players to better recover.

“When guys are playing sore, they’re more likely to get hurt,” McAnulty said. “It’s good to do this, but it’s one less day to get ready for Arma.”

The Lancers (1-0) are in Arma Friday to take on Northeast.

Yates Center (0-1) will host Marmaton Valley Friday.

While the score was lopsided, both coaches agreed Yates Center’s offense looked significantly better on Monday, when the Wildcats twice made it to the midfield.

“Friday, we weren’t doing anything,” Yates Center coach Ryan Panko said. “Today was a little better.”

“Friday night, we were flying to the football defensively,” McAnulty said. “We were a little slower today. We’ve got some things to work on offensively, too. We weren’t staying engaged in our blocking as long as we needed to. We broke some tackles in the backfield. Later on, plays like that are going to hurt us. Our passing game looked good. We’ll continue to change things up there.”

Crest’s Drake Weir completed 8 of 10 passes for 79 yards, while the Lancer rushing game was balanced and devastating, accounting for six touchdowns in 21 combined carries.

Jensen Barker had eight carries for 42 yards and two touchdowns. Weir had 28 yards on six carries with a score. Denton Ramsey had 41 yards and a touchdown on four carries. Gentry McGhee carried twice for 28 yards and a score. Kade Nilges had one carry, a 3-yard touchdown to cap the scoring. Yates Center’s Jeremiah Johnson (55) tries to escape the tackle of Crest’s Henry White (3) Monday. Also in on the play are Crest’s Jensen Barker and Yates Center’s Evan McVey (4) and Ben Cook (1). Photo by Richard Luken / Iola Register

Henry White had 51 yards on three catches. Nilges had three receptions covering 16 yards.

Defensively, McGhee had eight tackles, a sack and two deflections. Ramsey had four tackles, two forced fumbles, a recovery and a pass deflection. Weir had six tackles.

Panko said Yates Center struggled against the competition.