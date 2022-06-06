 | Mon, Jun 06, 2022
Delayed rec season starts

It took a few days longer than expected for Iola Recreation Department summer ball games to start because of persistent rainy weather.

Sports

June 6, 2022 - 1:44 PM

Ike Gleue, left, catches a throw to first base during a Friday Bitty Ball League while runner Ryker Smith, right, races to the bag. In the background is Nelson Quarries coach Brandon Westerman. Friday’s action marked the first time weather permitted any games this month at Riverside Park. Photo by Richard Luken / Iola Register

The weather had largely washed away the start of the Iola Recreation Department summer ball season, with games Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday last week called off, and only a few T-Ball and Bitty Ball League games on Friday.

Bitty Ball scores follow.

Nelson Quarries 13, Personal Service Insurance 1. Hits for Nelson: Carter Ashworth, 4 s; Jase Emerson, 4 s; Ryker Smith, 3 s; Easton Higginbotham, 2 s; Jaxx Lowder,  2 s; Havick Westerman 3 s; Colton Womack, 2 s; Samuel Underhill, 2 s; Derrek Yarnell, s. Hits for PSI: Ruger Hall, 3 s; Ike Gleue, 2 s; Knox Hufferd, 2 s; Gus Cook, s.

