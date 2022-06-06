Delayed rec season starts

The weather had largely washed away the start of the Iola Recreation Department summer ball season, with games Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday last week called off, and only a few T-Ball and Bitty Ball League games on Friday.

Bitty Ball scores follow.

Nelson Quarries 13, Personal Service Insurance 1. Hits for Nelson: Carter Ashworth, 4 s; Jase Emerson, 4 s; Ryker Smith, 3 s; Easton Higginbotham, 2 s; Jaxx Lowder, 2 s; Havick Westerman 3 s; Colton Womack, 2 s; Samuel Underhill, 2 s; Derrek Yarnell, s. Hits for PSI: Ruger Hall, 3 s; Ike Gleue, 2 s; Knox Hufferd, 2 s; Gus Cook, s.