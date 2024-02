CARBONDALE — Thursday’s 50-34 loss to Santa Fe Trail was in many ways a microcosm to Iola High’s basketball season, head coach Kelsey Johnson agreed.

“Yes, we had too many turnovers,” Johnson said. “Yes, we got off to a slow start. But there were a lot of good things tonight.”

Iola (7-13) made things interesting against the three-time defending Pioneer League champion Chargers with a 9-0 run to pare a 19-8 deficit to two points late in the second quarter.